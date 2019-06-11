Whitehall's Music in the Park summer concert series is underway, providing live entertainment each Sunday in June and July at John F. LaCorte Amphitheater at John Bishop Park in Whitehall.

Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., said Shannon Sorrell, director of the Whitehall Parks and Recreation Department.

The Dan Orr Project is scheduled to perform June 16, the third of nine acts in the series.

Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, along with side dishes and beverages to enjoy with the hot dogs provided at the concerts, Sorrell said.

The city's splash pad, adjacent to the amphitheater, is open until 8 p.m. each Sunday this year for children to enjoy during the concert season.

The remainder of the lineup includes: Popgun, June 24; the Reaganomics, June 30; LDNL, July 7; Dean Sims, July 14; Lee Gantt Band, July 21; and Mojo Flo, July 28.