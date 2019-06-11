The Dispatch Broadcast Group is selling its television and radio stations, including WBNS-10TV (Channel 10) and WBNS AM and FM, to TEGNA Inc. The sale price is $535 million and includes a television station in Indianapolis.

TEGNA, of Tysons, Virginia, announced the purchase Tuesday morning, June 11. The company currently owns 49 television stations in 41 markets, and it is the largest group owner of NBC-affiliated stations and the second-largest group owner of CBS affiliated stations.

TEGNA was created June 29, 2015, when the Gannett Co. split into two publicly traded companies, one focusing on broadcast and the other on newspapers. TEGNA, whose name was derived from the letters in Gannett, owns two other Ohio television stations — WKYC (Channel 3), an NBC affiliate in Cleveland, and WTOL (Channel 11), a CBS affiliate in Toledo.

“We have long admired the talented and award-winning teams at WTHR and WBNS’ television and radio stations and are honored that the Wolfe family has entrusted us to build on each station’s commitment to high-quality journalism and serving the greater good in their community,” Dave Lougee, president and CEO of TEGNA, said in a news release. “These stations are an excellent strategic and financial fit with our portfolio of leading big four affiliates and brands in top markets. We continue to invest in growth and remain true to our track record of acquiring highly attractive assets that create immediate value for shareholders.”

The sale of the broadcast group brings to an end the Wolfe family’s Columbus media presence, one that stretched across more than a century and included newspapers, magazines and radio and television stations.

The sale of the broadcast group follows the sale of ThisWeek Community News and The Columbus Dispatch to GateHouse Media for $47 million in June 2015. In announcing the sale, then-publisher John F. Wolfe said, “The Wolfe family’s commitment to Columbus remains strong. We intend to remain active and engaged in our city’s civic life as we always have been.”

His family had owned the newspaper for 110 years, and they developed a dominant media presence in Columbus as early investors in radio and television. John F. Wolfe died at age 72 a year after the newspaper sale.

