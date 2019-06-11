More than 40 volunteers keep the Worthington Arts Festival going each year, according to organizers.

The festival is slated from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington, 777 Evening St. Admission is free.

A ticketed preview picnic is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the MAC. Tickets may be purchased at worthingtonartsfestival.com; individual tickets are $45 and two tickets are $85.

Mollie Shaw, communications coordinator for the MAC, said the festival typically has 40 to 50 volunteers over the three days.

She said the volunteers sign up for one or more three-hour time slots. They run check-in, setup and tear-down procedures and serve as bartenders, greeters, crew members for the picnic event, servers and judges for the artists' work.

Jerad Groves, a MAC board member and Dublin resident, is volunteering to judge the vendors and artists showing work at the event.

He said his work as a graphic designer and his degree in graphic design from Ohio University qualifies him as a judge. He is participating as a judge for the first year.

Groves said the volunteer judges base their decisions on quality of work, originality and general creativity.

More than 100 artists will be featured in the show. Their work includes such mediums as glass, ceramics, digital art, wearable art, wood, photography and printmaking, mixed media, leatherwork, metal work, jewelry, fiber and painting and drawing.

Groves said the most important thing is to get the 25,000 visitors drawn to the festival each year to make purchases because they directly benefit the artist.

"We take that very seriously, with not only getting people to walk around and look at it but actually buy it," he said.

He said the event helps to continue the mission of the MAC.

"I think it helps establish Worthington as a community that is vested in the arts," he said.

For more information about the festival or to volunteer, go to worthingtonartsfestival.com. For more information about the MAC, go to mcconnellarts.org.

