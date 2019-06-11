An unidentified man threatened to shoot employees at 3 p.m. May 30 at a business on the 600 block of Huntley Road, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

Sgt. Jim Moran said the man had told employees he would return with a gun.

No charges have been made and the incident is under investigation, according to the report.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A 40-year-old woman told police a male employee was making terrorist-related threats at 4 p.m. May 30 at a restaurant on the 600 block of North High Street.

Moran said the incident was under investigation.