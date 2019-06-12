Columbus Dispatch Statehouse reporter Jim Siegel died Tuesday, June 11, at age 46.

Siegel came to The Dispatch in 2005 and primarily covered the legislature the past 14 years. He displayed incisive knowledge of school funding, where he delved into the system’s intricacies to show Ohioans hidden ramifications for their districts from state legislators’ actions — or inaction. Siegel brought the same talents to analyzing Ohio’s taxation system, again shining a light on the difference between lawmakers’ rhetoric and reality..

Dispatch editor Alan D. Miller said, “Jim was a newsman’s newsman — a professional who treated everyone with kindness and respect, even when pressing lawmakers on difficult questions. And state officials treated him with respect because they knew that he was doing his job and that he would always be fair.”

Read The Columbus Dispatch's full story.

drowland@dispatch.com

@darreldrowland