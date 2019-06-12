Tuscarawas Valley Board of Education

June 10 meeting

KEY ACTION Approved a two-year administrative limited contract to Corey Street, preschool, kindergarten to fourth grade assistant principal, at the Primary and Intermediate schools, effective Aug 1, 2019 to July 31, 2021.

DISCUSSION Superintendent Mark Murphy said Andrea Clements, preschool, kindergarten principal will become principal of kindergarten through fourth grades at both the Primary and Intermediate schools.

OTHER ACTION

* Accepted the resignations of Josh Jarvis, high school social studies teacher, effective May 31 and Tom Wiseman, head mechanic, effective June 30.

* Rescinded a resolution approved at the May 13 board meeting and approved the appointment of Kelly Gulling as Local Professional Development Committee member, to fill the vacancy of Gary Peterson for the 2019-20 school year.

* Approved the appointment of Teresa Grissom, as LPDC teacher member to fill the vacancy of Tiffany Shaw, effective with the 2019-20 school year.

* Gave approval to one-year limited contracts pending verification of all credentials to Heidi Burgstaller, high school math/geometry, Cory Janson, intermediate School Intervention Specialists; Kayla Kopp, middle school math teacher, and Beth Widder, (7.5 hour) Intermediate School/High School educational aide.

* Approved fiscal year 2020 temporary appropriations of $21,133,646.

* Amended the employment of Mandy Lake, middle school instructional aide (7.5 hours), effective with the 2019-20 school year.

* Transferred Jamie Beaber from middle school aide to middle school secretary, effective with the 2019-20 school year.

* Approved a maternity leave for Kallie Kouskouris, middle school social studies teacher, from about Sept. 9 to Oct. 18 in accordance with the teacher’s association negotiated agreement.

* Issued a one-year supplemental certified contract to Matt Gray and Arien Wise for middle school girls’ basketball.

* Issued one-year supplemental contracted coaching contracts to Shawn Dillon, assistant girls’ basketball, volunteer; Katlyn Dunlap, freshman volleyball; Terry Ehret, junior varsity volleyball; J. Aaron Hawkins and Danielle Wallick assistant girls’ basketball; Lacey Piconke, middle school volleyball.

* Entered into a member services agreement with Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service agency (OME-RESA) at an approximate cost of $35,000 for all services.

* Entered into an agreement with East Central Ohio Educational Service Center at an approximate cost of $625,000 for all services and a distance education agreement with ECOESC for Mandarin Chinese at a cost of $10,500.

* Approved employment of five certificated staff members to provide TV Joyful Summer Services for identified students. They are Heather Duff, Jordan Gerber, Kelly Mahaffey, Mike Recktenwalt, and Sheila Vogley.

FOR YOUR INFO

* The board acknowledged all contributors to the 2016-17 high school renovation project as indicated on the renovation plaque displayed in the high school auditorium.

* Accepted donations/grants and expressed appreciation for $50 from Rhonda Company DDS Inc, and Andrea Company DDS and Associates, scholar banquet; $5,000 United Way of Tuscarawas County for the Hope Squad; $150 Zoar United Church of Christ, school supplies.

* There will be a special board meeting for fiscal year end at 7:45 a.m. June 28 in the superintendent’s office.

UP NEXT meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 in the high school Trojan Center. There will be no July board meeting.

BARB LIMBACHER