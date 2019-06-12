More Content Now

Wednesday

Jun 12, 2019 at 5:00 AM


A quick start to the day.

Today's forecast

Sunny, then a chance of thunderstorms, high of 77. Thunderstorms overnight, low of 58. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation during the day, 80 percent overnight.

Word of the day

gabelle [guh-bel] (noun) a tax; excise.

TV trivia

In “Murphy Brown,” what is the name of Murphy’s ex-husband?

A. Peter

B. Mike

C. Carl

D. Jake

(Answer at bottom of column)

Number to know

18: Peanut butter in a plastic jar at the supermarket usually has a sell-by date of about 18 months after it hits the shelf.

This day in history

June 12, 1898: During the Spanish-American War, Filipino rebels led by Emilio Aguinaldo proclaim the independence of the Philippines after 300 years of Spanish rule.

Featured birthday

Model Adriana Lima (38)

Quote of the day

“Courage is fear holding on a minute longer.” - George S. Patton

Trivia answer

D. Jake