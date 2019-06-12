Editor’s Note: We’ve changed the way we present Memory Lane in the News. Each week, we will feature a photo taken in the area from the past. If you would like to submit a photo for this feature, send us a jpeg with resolution at least 200 DPI (dots per inch) to newsroom@daily-jeff.com. This week’s photo: Newcomerstown service veterans are seen in this 1948 Memorial Day parade. Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day at that time. Decoration Day was started in 1882, and the name changed officially to Memorial Day in 1967. This view is taken looking north on West Street, the parade being en route to East State Street Cemetery.

