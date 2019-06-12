Quantum Health considered several locations within Columbus before landing on a potential site in Dublin, according to Cynthia Henry, senior vice president of marketing at Quantum.

“For various reasons, the facilities in Columbus unfortunately did not meet Quantum Health’s needs,” she said.

Quantum Health, which provides health-care navigation, is considering a relocation of its headquarters from Columbus to Dublin, a move that could bring 800 employees to the city and create another 350 new jobs.

Dublin’s economic-development staff have been working with the business about the relocation and expansion of its headquarters, according to a June 4 memo to Dublin City Council members.

Quantum has offices at 7450 Huntington Park Drive in Columbus.

If the company moves to Dublin, the business would add 350 new jobs by 2025 for a total of 1,150 employees, according to the memo.

Quantum had performed a multistate search to identify the optimal site and evaluated using a single site or multiple sites early last year across a broader geographic footprint, she said.

“The site in Dublin offers short- and long-term growth options with multiple amenities, as well as proximity to new and existing workforce,” she said.

She said Quantum can’t disclose the location of the new site yet because the company still is working through the details.

When asked about a moving schedule, she said the company still is working on the specifics of that timeline.

Quantum will continue to build its teams and capabilities, including such positions as patient-services representatives, registered nurses and information-technology professionals, Henry said. The company also will continue to add roles and capabilities as the business evolves, she said.

When asked what Quantum would do with its Columbus facility and how many staff members have committed to moving if Quantum moves to Dublin, Henry said the company still is working out those details.

Dublin City Council on June 24 will have a second reading and public hearing for the proposed incentive agreement – a seven-year, 17% performance incentive on withholdings collected from 2021-27 capped at $1,665,000 for the term of the agreement, according to the memo.

The city typically pays companies incentives in such agreements from the city’s nontax revenue, such as licenses, fines, building permits and services provided to outside agencies, such as the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center.

Colleen Gilger, Dublin’s economic-development director, previously said all such incentives must come from nontax revenues, per state law.

The agreement also would include a $150,000 relocation grant from the city, according to the memo.

The company must execute a minimum 10-year lease and reach predetermined annual withholdings targets to qualify for the performance incentives, according to the memo. The city expects to net a little less than $11.25 million in income-tax revenue over the 10-year lease term.

The city of Columbus worked with Quantum, providing the company with building options within the city that could accommodate growth, but in the end, Quantum found what it needed in Dublin, said Mark Lundine, Columbus’ economic-development administrator.

He said city leaders are disappointed the company might leave but said Dublin’s and the company’s leaders acted in good faith and handled the matter professionally.

Dublin had given Columbus notice of the potential incentives, he said.

The state also is proposing incentives to Quantum, according to the memo.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on March 25 approved a tax credit of 1.71% for nine years for Quantum Health in exchange for a commitment to create 350 new full-time equivalent employees generating $18,060,000 in new annual payroll and retaining $47,822,305 in payroll. In addition, the company would claim the tax credit on Ohio employee payroll generated in excess of the company’s baseline payroll at the project location.

The tax credit tentatively would begin retroactively Jan. 1, 2019, and end Dec. 31, 2027, according to the document on the authority’s website.

Todd Walker, chief communications officer for the Ohio Development Services Agency, which oversees the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, said Quantum Health’s move within the state would not affect the authority’s vote on the state incentives. He said the estimated value of the tax credit is $2,769,000, based on Quantum’s commitment to add 350 new jobs.

When asked how many employees Quantum has hired since presenting its application to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, Henry said the business has been actively hiring and believes its growth projections submitted to Dublin and the state are on track.

