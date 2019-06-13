The city of Dublin has proposed an economic-incentives package to a Dublin-based company for an expansion that could result in the addition of 200 jobs in the city by 2022, according to a June 4 memo to Dublin City Council members.

Dublin economic-development staff members have been working with Univar Solutions Inc. -- a global chemical and ingredient distributor -- on a proposed relocation and expansion of its sales and customer-service facility in Dublin, according to the memo.

Univar Inc. in March acquired Nexeo Solutions, a global chemicals and plastics distributor headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

After that acquisition, the company rebranded to Univar Solutions Inc. and moved from 5200 Blazer Parkway to 6000 Parkway Place earlier this year.

If the relocation-and-expansion project moves forward, it would mean the retention of 313 jobs and the addition of 200 new jobs, according to the memo.

Dublin City Council members are slated to give a second reading and public hearing of the incentives agreement June 24.

The proposed economic-development agreement is a seven-year, 15% performance incentive on withholdings collected from 2020 through 2026 capped at $755,000 for the term of the agreement, according to the memo. The city is also proposing to offer a $75,000 relocation grant.

The city typically pays companies incentives in such agreements from the city’s nontax revenue, such as licenses, fines, building permits and services provided to outside agencies, such as the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center.

Colleen Gilger, Dublin’s economic-development director, has said all such incentives must come from nontax revenues, per state law.

Under the agreement, Univar would add the 200 jobs by the end of 2021 and execute a minimum 10-year lease on a Dublin location, according to the memo. The company has to reach predetermined annual withholdings targets to qualify for the performance incentives.

Dublin is estimating the city would net slightly less than $5.6 million in income-tax revenue over the company’s 10-year lease term.

The state also proposing economic-development incentives to Univar, according to the memo.

