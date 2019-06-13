The Ohio Flags of Honor traveling memorial's annual visit to Grove City planned for Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16 has been canceled.

The event had to be canceled after the trailer used to transport the flags and other equipment for the memorial broke down, said Don Walters, city spokesman.

“They (the memorial's coordinators) need to get it repaired, so they can’t get the flags and equipment to Grove City in time,” he said.

The memorial features more than 400 full-sized American flags honoring Ohio soldiers who have died since 2001 while serving in Afghanistan, Iraq and other parts of the world.

The memorial is scheduled to return to Grove City in 2020, Walters said.

The concert featuring In Full Swing will be held as scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, he said. The concert will be held at Park Street and Arbutus Avenue.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman