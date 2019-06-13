Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for June 13-20.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Wildlife Hike, 10 a.m. June 13 at Ranger Station. Guests can search for wildlife with a naturalist on a 1-mile hike along the Cobshell Trail.

Disneynature: "Oceans," 7 p.m. June 14 at the Nature Center. Visitors can watch Disneynature's "Oceans" and learn about marine life.

Game Night, 6 to 9 p.m. June 15 at the Nature Center. There will be a selection of board games and active games, but guests are encouraged to bring their own.

Feed the Stream, 1 p.m. June 16 at the Nature Center. Guests can enjoy the fish feeding frenzy and help feed them worms, crickets and minnows.

Full Moon Hike, 9 p.m. June 17 at the Ranger Station. Guests can take a brisk 4-mile hike through fields and forest.

Brown Bag Special: Insects, 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Ranger Station. Guests can pack a lunch and learn about and meet bugs.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Ranger Bike Ride, 7 p.m. June 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can join a park ranger on a 6-mile bike ride along the Blacklick Creek Greenway Trail.

Pollinator Display, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 15 and 16 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display to learn about pollination and the critters that do the job.

Tree ID: Leaves, 2 p.m. June 16 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn to identify trees by viewing leaves on a half-mile hike.

Nature Kids: Insect Hunt, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 17 at the Nature Center. Children ages 6-12 at can explore the grasses and flowers to catch and release butterflies, bees and beetles.

Metro Five-0: Level 3 Pollinator Walk, 2 p.m. June 19 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2-mile walk to search for fields and pollinators.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Wild Weekends: Amphibians, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 14 at the Nature Center. Guests can meet some live amphibians and learn more about this group of animals.

Hidden Critters, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can use their observation skills to find toy critters hidden along the path for a chance to win a prize.

Dads and Dogs Hike, 1 p.m. June 16 at the Nature Center. Visitors can celebrate Father's Day with a nature hike for the family. Dogs welcome.

Relaxing Yoga, 6:30 p.m. June 17 at the Picnic Area Lot at Ranger Station. Guests can participate in an hour of outdoor yoga. Attendees should bring a mat or towel.

Preschool: Summertime Tram Ride, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 and 20 at the Blendon Woods Natural Play Area Shelter. Children ages 3-7 can take a tram ride tour of the park.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Bird Nests, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 13 at the Shelter House. Children ages 5-12 can take a 1-mile hike to find bird nests and learn how birds take care of their young.

Archery, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 17 and 20 at the Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Students ages 8-17 can learn how to use a simple compound bow and shoot arrows.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Preschoolers: Froggy Fun, 9:30 and 11 a.m. June 13 at the Nature Center. Guests can meet amphibians and learn about them through books, games and crafts.

Creature Feature: Reptiles, 1 p.m. June 14 at the Nature Center. Guests can visit with live reptiles and learn how to take care of them.

For Adults: Bird Hike, 9 a.m. June 15 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Guests ages 18 and older can take a 1.5-mile bird hike to look for birds, with a visit to a cavity nest box.

Fishing With the Rangers, 2 to 4 p.m. June 16 at the Dragonfly Day Camp. Visitors can enjoy fishing in the Daycamp pond. Bait and poles will be provided.

Tae Kwon Do in the Park, 10 a.m. June 17 at the Nature Center. Guests can join black-belt instructors from Tiger Woo's World Class Tae Kwon Do for a 40-minute lesson on the theme of cooperation. No experience necessary.

Howl at the Moon, 8:30 p.m. June 17 at the Nature Center. Guests can bring a flashlight and hike 3.5 miles with their dog.

For Kids: Science Experiments, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 19 at the Nature Center. Children ages 6-10 can explore science with some experiments. Attendees should plan to get messy.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Father's Day Fishing, 10 a.m. to noon June 16 at the Covered Bridge. Guests can bring dads and/or granddads for some fishing time. Poles and bait will be available.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Herb Garden. Guests can meet members of the Herb Society of America, Central Ohio Unit and ask them questions.

Music in the Gardens: Honey and Blue, 3 to 5 p.m. June 16 at the Education Pavilion. Guests can enjoy a mix of pop, blues and soul with singer/songwriters Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber.

Evening Garden Walk, 7 p.m. June 16 at the Gardens Entrance. Visitors can take a guided stroll through the gardens.

Summer Children's Programs: Tree Squirrels, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 18 and 19 at the Education Pavilion. Children ages 8 and younger can explore the secret world of squirrels and discover how they are prepared for life in the trees.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Late Nights at the Climbing Wall, June 14 at the Climbing Wall. The climbing wall will stay open until midnight. The park will provide four auto belays, but climbers must bring their own climbing harness. Late night fishing also available from the dock on the Scioto River.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Friday Night Float, 6 to 9 p.m. June 14 at the Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Guests can take a canoe out for a ride on the lake. Canoes and equipment will be provided. Children must fit into a life jacket to ride.

Canoe on the Lake, 9 a.m. to noon or 2 to 5 p.m. June 15 at the Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Guests can take a canoe out for a ride on the lake. Canoes and equipment will be provided. Children must fit into a life jacket to ride.

Father's Day Special: Canoe the Lake, 9 a.m. to noon or 2 to 5 p.m. June 16 at the Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Guests can take a canoe out for a ride on the lake. Canoes and equipment will be provided. Children must fit into a life jacket to ride.

Fast-Paced Adult Full Moon Hike, 9:15 p.m. June 16 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests ages 18 and older can take a fast-paced 2.8-mile hike along gravel, paved and natural surface trails.

Go Wild Kids Club: Campfire and Crafts, 7 p.m. June 18 at the Apple Ridge Picnic Shelter. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy a campfire snack while making a few crafts. Attendees should bring a dark colored T-shirt.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

The Big Splash, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 at the Confluence Area. Guests can enjoy canoeing, a water slide, discovering pond life, a squirt-gun zone and other water-related activities. Free snacks will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children must fit into a life jacket to ride in a canoe.

