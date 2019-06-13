Do you sing? Do you dance? Do you sing and dance, or play an instrument or are part of a musical group?

The “Seniors Got Talent” competition, sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch and ThisWeek Community News, is seeking contestants over 55 years old who have a talent they want to showcase July 18. The talent show is part of the Young at Heart event at Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Road in Columbus.

Signups will be held the day of the event, with doors opening at 9 a.m. There will be only six performances for the contest, which begins at noon. Each performance may last up to four minutes.

For more information, contact Nikki McDonald at nmcdonald@dispatch.com.