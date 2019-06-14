Construction is expected to begin in September on an 116,237-square-foot, 3-story self-storage facility on the west side of Brown Park Drive, north of Cemetery Road, in Hilliard.

The indoor, climate-controlled facility is yet to be branded, said Dewayne Bailey of Pine Forest Development.

The company is working on several similar projects in Ohio, but none are operational yet, Bailey said.

It is expected to take about 12 to 18 months to complete construction once it begins, Bailey said.

Visitors to the future facility would drive inside the structure and, if necessary, ride elevators to the second or third floor to access their storage unit.

The facility would have 852 units ranging in size from 5 by 5 feet to 10 by 30 feet, according to Molly Gwin, an attorney with Isaac and Wiles who represented Bailey at the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission meeting June 13.

Commission members voted 6-1 to approve a conditional-use permit and site plan for construction of the new facility on 1.9 acres.

The lot, currently undeveloped, is about 350 feet north of Cemetery Road.

Commission member Bill Uttley was the lone dissenter.

“The sheer size of the building and the parking lot seems to be in conflict with the appearance of the surrounding buildings,” Uttley said after the meeting.

Uttley also criticized the project as one that would not significantly add to the city’s employment base or generate income-tax revenue.

Two adjacent property owners spoke in opposition to it.

“I’m in shock (and) 100% dead-set against it. … I just can’t believe it,” said Laird Ackerson, an optometrist who owns a practice at 4555 Cemetery Road, on the south side of the street.

Ackerson criticized the commission for considering its construction at the city’s “gateway,” saying such cities as Dublin and Upper Arlington would never allow it.

Jim Hyre, who owns property on the north side of Cemetery Road that includes the CVS Pharmacy and Boyd’s Goodyear, told commission members his property would be “devalued” and that he expects to have difficulty leasing other property he owns in the strip center if the storage facility is built.

City planner John Talentino, citing the high-quality building material and the office-building resemblance, said it was “consistent with the zoning code” for the parcel and recommended the commission approve the conditional-use permit.

In other action, plans for a Moo Moo Express Car Wash at the former Spageddies Italian Kitchen, 3873 Park Mill Run Drive, were put on hold.

Citing concerns about how cars would exit the proposed car wash across a shared driveway between a CVS Pharmacy to the north and other restaurants to the south along Park Mill Run Drive, as well as the volume of customers, commission members tabled the planned-unit-development zoning modification required for the 3,600-square-foot car wash on 1.6 acres.

Jeff Gilger, vice president of development for Moo Moo, agreed to work with city staff to review traffic patterns and counts in the area.

Commission members tabled the application until its July 11 meeting.

Commission members also tabled until July 11 a proposal to build a 5,100-square-foot day care facility, called Kiwi’s Clubhouse, on the west side of Leap Road about 500 feet south of Davidson Road.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo