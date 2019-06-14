Delaware police said employees of a business in the 1700 block of Columbus Pike confronted two people who were pushing a cart filled with unpaid merchandise out the door.

The items, together worth $1,197, were recovered, but the thieves escaped, police said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* The identity of a resident of the 400 block of Braumiller Crossing was used to open a wireless account in a theft reported at 10:07 a.m. June 9.

The resident learned of the theft after receiving two bills totaling more than $900, reports said.

* A person was found unresponsive from a drug overdose in the 200 block of South Washington Street in an incident reported at 1:21 p.m. June 7.

Another person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital following a drug overdose in the 400 block of Dunlap Street at 12:32 a.m. June 6, reports said.

* A wallet containing about $59 was stolen from a residence in the first block of Spring Street in a theft reported at 1:59 p.m. June 6.

* Items valued at $200 were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Forest Brooke Way in a theft reported at 3:40 p.m. June 6.

* Two men reportedly stole a pair of headphones valued at $26 from a business in the first block of East William Street at 9:33 p.m. June 6.

* A resident of the 100 block of Lexington Boulevard reported the theft of a wallet at 9:50 p.m. June 6, but later found it in the residence.

* A resident of the 400 block of Baisdell Drive said someone used his debit-card information to buy gasoline in North Carolina.

Loss was undetermined when the report was filed at 2:18 p.m. June 5, reports said.

* A resident of the 1800 block of Downs Chapel Drive reported the theft of prescription medication at 2:33 p.m. June 5.