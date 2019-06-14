A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for 8 p.m. on 12:30 a.m. today, June 14, on Alum Creek Drive in Obetz.

The checkpoint will be set up south of Williams Road and north of Interstate 270, according to a June 14 news release from the Franklin County DUI Task Force.

The task force wants to impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements, the release said.

Questions should be directed to Sgt. Scott Downing, coordinator of the Franklin County DUI Task Force, at 614-525-6113.