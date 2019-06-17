LOUDONVILLE — Mohican Community Theatre, under the Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee (LTAC) will perform the musical classic "The King and I" in five performances at the Ohio Theatre in downtown Loudonville starting this Friday.



Performances are Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m., and the next week Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for children 4 years old and younger (as long as space is available.) A large crowd is expected, so all seats are reserved seating only. Presale tickets are available online at theohiotheatre.com and at the Ohio Theatre Box Office.



Traci Cooper, who just directed Loudonville High School’s production of "Anything Goes" in April, is directing the musical. Helping Cooper are Grant and Sally Hollenbach as musical directors, Schuyler Hollenbach as choreographer, Deaunna Morgan as costume designer, Mary Murray as prop director, Autumn Fogle and Curt Young as sound engineers, and Hannah Cooper as lighting engineer.



A cast of 40 will perform the classic Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s 1951 musical, based on Margaret Landon’s novel "Anna and the King of Siam," which in turn is derived from the real memoirs of Anna Leonowens, governess to the children of King Mongkut of Siam in the 1860s. The plot shares the experiences of Anna, a British schoolteacher hired as part of the King’s drive to modernize his country, and her relationship with the King.



Anna and the King will be played by MCT seasoned vets Sally Hollenbach and Dennis Morgan. Supporting roles include Louis Leonowens, played by Noah Peterson; Lady Thiang, played by Traci Cooper; Tuptim, played by Karabella Hernandez; Lun Tha, played by Jim Conley; Sir Edward Ramsey and the Interpreter, both played by Tyler MacQueen; Prince Chulalongkorn, played by Christopher Paterson; Captain Orton, played by Josh Weber; Kralahome, played by Grant Hollenbach; Phra Alack, played by Riley Fogle; and Princess Ying Yaowalak, played by Rebekah Carroll.



Featured performers playing King’s Wives, Princes and Princesses, Nurses, and Guards include: Deaunna Morgan, Nicole Shannon, Jaclyn Endslow, Isabeau Murray, Hannah Carroll, LeighAnn Cutlip, Kristie Perreira, Lisa Nall, Bethany Paterson, Lacy Jones, Fiona Shannon, Hannah Endslow, Natalie Endslow, Wesley Fogle, Chase Fogle, Grace Jefferies, Callie Scarberry, Allie Dean, Joseph Peterson, Liam Paterson, Joy Acker, Ella Phillips, Sumerlee Nicholas, Annorah Nicholas, Casey Hicks, Bailey Mortimer, Schuyler Hollenbach and Joe Fogle.