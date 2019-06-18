Bexley police said an employee of a business on East Main Street reported several items were missing from the office between May 31 and June 3.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

* A resident in the 800 block of Village Creek Drive reported someone stole items from his vehicle June 4.

* A Columbus resident reported someone stole her daughter's bicycle that was left locked in front of Bexley High School, 326 S. Cassingham Road, between June 6 and June 7.

* Residents in the 2800 block of East Broad Street reported someone entered their attached garage between June 7 and June 8 and stole a blue bicycle.