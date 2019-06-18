The Bexley Board of Education voted unanimously June 10 to approve a resolution proceeding with placing a 9-mill operating levy on the November ballot.

If approved, the levy would cost property owners an additional $315 per $100,000 of valuation annually, according to district treasurer Kyle Smith's estimations. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano has certified the levy would generate about $5 million in its first year of collection in 2020 if voters approve the issue, according to the resolution.

If approved, the operating levy would fund the district's day-to-day operations and allow the district to maintain current staffing, programs and services, district officials said.

Since voters approved the district's 6.5-mill operating levy in November 2010, enrollment has grown, board President John Barno said.

"We've not asked for an operating levy for nine years. So essentially, our school district has gone nine years without a raise," he said. "We've used our resources, and we face ever-expanding enrollment."

Board member Melissa Lacroix said she encourages residents to visit the Franklin County auditor's website, franklincountyauditor.com, to calculate how their property would be affected by the levy.

The last time a school district issue appeared on the ballot was in November 2016, when voters approved a permanent-improvement levy that did not increase taxes because of debt payment restructuring.

The Committee for Bexley Excellence, a group of residents working to raise awareness about the levy, has scheduled an information session for 3:30 p.m. June 29 at the Bexley Public Library, 2411 E. Main St.

Bexley City Schools Superintendent Kimberly Pietsch Miller and Smith are scheduled to present information about the district's operating budget and how schools are funded, committee chairman Ted Cahill said.

For more information about the levy, visit bexleyschools.org.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews