A residential property in downtown Powell soon will become a new business headquarters if approved by Powell City Council.

Daniel McClurg owns both the rental property at 204 S. Liberty St. and Buckeye House Painting, which currently is at 2772 Sawbury Blvd. in northwest Columbus.

At Powell's planning and zoning commission meeting June 12, commissioners saw a plan from McClurg and his design team, Shyft Collective, to turn the house into the new offices for his business, bringing Buckeye House Painting into Powell.

The plan would see the current structures demolished and an office and storage garage constructed for the business.

Because the site is within the historic downtown district, the new design must meet the city's downtown architectural guidelines, set in 1995, which identify building materials and other specifications that should be used downtown.

The city staff's report to the planning and zoning commission notes the "unique design" of the planned building "has benefits to the city" and "will add to the character of the community and become a gateway feature."

Commissioners unanimously approved the development plan; the topic will move on to City Council.

City spokeswoman Megan Canavan said the topic is expected to be discussed at council's July 2 meeting.

For more information on the project, go to cityofpowell.us.

aking@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAndrew