More than a month after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office began investigating a report that students at Hyatts Middle School put bodily fluids on crepes served to teachers, charges still had not been filed in the case as of June 18.

The investigation began May 16, when deputies were alerted to a report that students had put semen and urine onto crepes that were offered to teachers as part of the school's Global Gourmet cooking class.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Tracy Whited said May 20 there were "several victims" and that eight students were being investigated. She said only teachers are listed as victims.

Reports released May 21 showed one incident in which semen is believed to have been placed on one teacher's food, and another, separate incident involving different students in which urine is believed to have been mixed into four teachers' food.

The charges, Whited said, could be as severe as felony assault.

"We're still gathering evidence and witness statements and still investigating," she said at the time. "We're already conferring with the prosecutor's office to discuss next steps and possible charges."

On June 17, Whited said information still is being gathered and provided to county Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel, who was appointed in April.

"We still keep collecting evidence," she said. "We will be turning it all over to the prosecutor soon."

Although there has been no new information from the sheriff's office since the initial investigation began, Whited said she wanted to emphasize that the case is still "an active investigation."

"The detectives are working on it," she said. "It's not like it's been pushed to the side."

She said the typical protocol is to gather "the bulk of the evidence" and give it to the prosecutor's office, and when the prosecutor has more information, she will choose what charges to pursue.

Although the case might seem to be moving slowly, Whited said, it's no different from a typical investigation.

"Someone once said it's not like the TV shows, where they solve the crime in an hour," she said. "We're just doing our due diligence. We're really not doing anything different than other cases; it just takes time."

When asked whether Olentangy Local School District leaders had made any changes to policy or school rules stemming from the incident, district spokeswoman Kristyn Wilson said the district had no further comment.

In May, Olentangy released a single statement in response to the situation and has not elaborated since.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance," the statement reads. "District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident."

aking@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAndrew