A black 2019 Honda Accord EX-L was reported stolen at 7:15 p.m. June 4 from a business in the 6700 block of Sawmill Road.

The vehicle is valued at $25,000, according to Dublin police department incident reports.

An employee of the business told police she had seen one of the vehicles that needed to be detailed the following day leave the delivery center, turning onto Sawmill Road and heading east. She said she didn't see the driver of the vehicle.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* Personal bags, credit or debit cards, $400 in cash, a cellphone and other property, together worth $2,762, were reported stolen at 11:04 p.m. June 5 from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Hard Road. The vehicle also sustained $300 in damages.

* A burglary was reported at 2:46 a.m. June 6 at a business in the 6200 block of Frantz Road, but the report did not list any items as stolen.

* A 21-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse June 6 at Blazer Parkway and Rings Road.

* A 39-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 5 at Hard Road and Riverside Drive.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with drug abuse of a schedule I or II substance June 5 in the 5500 block of Coffman Park Drive.

* A 32-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 4 at Sawmill Road and Interstate 270.

* A 28-year-old man was charged with assault June 4 in the 7200 block of Hospital Drive.

* A 42-year-old Northville, Michigan, man was arrested for disorderly conduct at 8:58 p.m. June 3 at a business in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

* A TV valued at $600 was reported stolen at 11:20 a.m. June 3 from a residence in the 5300 block of Hawthornden Court.

* A generator was reported stolen at 10:17 a.m. June 2 from a garage in the 5300 block of Indian Hill Road.

* A 33-year-old man was charged with criminal trespass June 1 in the 7500 block of Hospital Drive.

* A 29-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 1 at Dublin Center Drive and Martin Road.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with drug abuse of a schedule I or II substance and another 18-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia June 1 in the 4100 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 31-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 1 in the 7700 block of Macrenan Lane.

* A 49-year-old Pataskala man was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:10 p.m. May 31 in the 5800 block of Kilbannan Court.

* A 25-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 31 at the Interstate 270 West ramp from Sawmill Road.

* A 31-year-old man was charged with soliciting May 31 in the 5100 block of Post Road.

* A 19-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse May 31 at Indian Run Falls, 700 Shawan Falls Drive.

* A 43-year-old man was charged with soliciting May 31 in the 5100 block of Post Road.

* A 56-year-old woman was charged with disorderly conduct May 31 in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.