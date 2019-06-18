Gahanna City Council has reversed course and has agreed to fully fund positions that were at risk of being defunded July 1.

At the request of Mayor Tom Kneeland, council voted June 17 to appropriate funds that restores a 2.5% wage increase for unclassified staff, adds a police lieutenant and police analyst back to the force and fully funds the director of parks and recreation, economic-development manager, forestry foreman and the planning-and-zoning administrator through 2019.

Council voted 6-0 in favor of the request, with council member Brian Larick absent. Those voting yes were president Brian Metzbower, Stephen Renner, Karen Angelou, Jamie Leeseberg, Nancy McGregor and Michael Schnetzer.

“I want to thank the public and the city employees who are here,” Renner said. “I want to thank you for your patience as we felt maybe we appeared to be discombobulated a little bit. But we wanted to make sure that we reset some of these ordinances after all the hubbub of Issue 12.

“And so congratulations, you have your raises. Congratulations, we have everybody funded. That’s a very good thing in my book that we have our city now reset to the beginning.”

Thanks to the passage of Issue 12, Renner said, the city now is funded in the future, and that’s a very positive thing.

Issue 12 on the May ballot was an income-tax increase from 1.5% to 2.5%, with a credit increase from 83.33% to 100% for those who pay municipal taxes elsewhere.

“One word that could describe this year and some of what has been going on with council is tumultuous,” Metzbower said. “With the budget issues, extending the budget into January and then putting Issue 12 on the ballot, a lot has been going on.”

In the past six months, he said, a lot has been accomplished.

“I’m optimistic as to what we can continue to do for the future of this city,” Metzbower said. “I think this will go down as some of the most important six months in quite a long time.”

Kneeland said in a June 12 memo to council that Gahanna residents have come to expect exceptional customer service.

He said the correspondence was in response to Larick’s request for the “value” of having a position in house rather than contracted out.

Larick has said he couldn’t fund a position if he didn’t know the value it serves.

“The citizens of Gahanna voted to support the capital improvements and operations of the city,” Kneeland wrote. “The supplemental request to fund the positions and salary increase are critical to continuing exceptional customer service for Gahanna residents.”

Prior to council’s approval of funding the positions, resident Jeannie Hoffman said council should approve dollar amounts, not personnel or specific positions.

From the outside looking it, she said, it seems like some members of council are trying to make personnel decisions that are to be made solely by the mayor.

“The mayor was elected by the citizens of Gahanna to manage our city,” she said. “It’s 100% his responsibility to appoint and remove directors. Defunding a position that’s spelled out by charter feels a lot like micromanaging the mayor and setting the city up for failure.”

Hoffman said this is not the time for descriptions of why an employee is of value to the community.

“We have to trust Mayor Kneeland and his staff are making decisions with the best interest of the community always at the forefront of his mind,” she said. “These positions to be defunded were obviously of value when they were budgeted for 2019 and all years prior. Budget time is the appropriate time to be looking at every position and the value it brings to the community.”

Angelou said she’s glad the legislation was approved, moving the city forward.

“The city is too good not to move it forward,” she said.

Council also approved legislation to appoint April Beggerow as clerk of council, effective June 24.

She has worked as Reynoldsburg’s council clerk since October 2013.

Beggerow previously worked for the Ohio Municipal League in Columbus for 13 years.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla