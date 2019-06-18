A woman said a companion turned violent at 5:30 a.m. June 11 in the 300 block of Kossuth Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The victim, who had known the suspect for three weeks, said she and the suspect became involved in an argument.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly became physical and pushed the victim out of bed, placed his hands around her throat and pushed her down a flight a stairs.

No one was arrested.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $33,000 Mercedes GLA, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 9 p.m. June 10 and 8:30 a.m. June 11 from the 100 block of East Sycamore Street.

* A $704 TV was stolen between 9 p.m. June 9 and 10 am. June 11 in the 500 block of South Fourth Street.

* A $2,000 computer was stolen at 7 p.m. June 9 in the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue.

The suspect broke the passenger side window to enter the vehicle and steal the merchandise.

* A $2,000 computer was stolen between noon and 6 p.m. June 10 from a vehicle in the 499 block of Reinhard Avenue.