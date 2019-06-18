The Groveport Aquatic Center is expected to reopen this week after crews repaired the source of a substantial water leak.

"The pool is almost full," Kyle Lund, city director of parks and recreation, told city council members during their June 17 committee-of-the-whole meeting. "It will take time to balance all the chemicals, especially with the fresh water. As of right now, we hope to open on Thursday (June 20)."

The water park has been closed since June 6 after officials found a leak while filling the 450,000-gallon pool in May. However, city staff decided to open the pool until a company was able to examine the problem earlier this month.

"The break itself was 24 feet long in the zero-depth area from a pipe that came out of the filtration room in two spots," Lund said.

Those residents who have season passes will receive a prorated refund based on the number of days the pool was closed, Lund said.

"We apologize for this inconvenience," the city said in a statement about the pool's closure.

"This is the first time in our 16 years of operation that we have experienced such a leak. Although unpreventable, they are common, especially given the size and age of our facility and the freeze-thaw cycle in our Ohio winters."

