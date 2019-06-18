A 39-year-old man was arrested by the Hilliard Division of Police for aggravated menacing and discharging a weapon at 4:30 a.m. June 6 on the 5300 block of Dutchess Lane.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Officers were dispatched to the location on a report of a man threatening people with a gun, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

They determined the man was upset because several eggs had been thrown at his residence, she said.

The man told officers he picked up a 9mm handgun and confronted the juveniles he believed threw the eggs, Litchfield said.

The juveniles told officers the man threatened to kill them, she said.

The man said he had fired one round, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A vehicle worth $7,000 was reported stolen between 8:30 p.m. June 8 and the morning of June 9 from the 4800 block of Prince Charles Way.

Officers had found the vehicle when they were dispatched to Avery Road and Dexter Avenue on a report of a damaged vehicle.

Upon arrival at about 7:40 a.m., officers observed the vehicle had struck a utility pole, Litchfield said.

No one was in the vehicle.

Shortly after, dispatchers received a call from the vehicle's owner, saying the vehicle had been stolen overnight after the owner left the keys in it the day before, Litchfield said.

* A 41-year-old woman told police June 11 that a passport and birth certificate were stolen sometime after Jan. 1 from a residence on the 4800 block of Heath Trails Road.

* Tools worth $898 were reported stolen at 2:10 p.m. June 9 from a store on the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard.

* A 35-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at 11:30 a.m. June 8 at Hilliard-Rome and Sutter Home roads.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 12:10 a.m. June 11 at Cemetery Road and Interstate 270.

* A 22-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 4:45 p.m. June 12 at Britton Parkway and Carrington Way.