German Village and south Columbus residents would like to reduce the granting of parking variances for new development, implement no- or limited-metered parking and prioritize residential parking access.

They also would like further study of evening and weekend parking conditions, expanded alternative forms of transportation and the promotion of off-street and shared parking.

Those are some of the comments made by residents of German Village, the Brewery District and other south Columbus neighborhoods during a May 1 workshop by the city of Columbus, seeking input on the parking situation.

Details of the conversation were released May 27 by the city's Strategic Parking Plan task force, which is looking at downtown Columbus, Franklinton, the University District and south Columbus neighborhoods.

The Strategic Parking Plan was launched in fall 2018 with consulting firm Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., which focused on the four neighborhoods.

The consultants have taken the feedback received from each of the four meetings and started forming recommendations for the final report that is due in August, said Michael Liggett, spokesman for the Columbus Department of Public Service.

The internal project-team members, comprising representatives of the consultant team and the city's parking-services division, acknowledged the potential overuse of parking variances, and there is a desire from those in south Columbus communities to see the city control overflow parking from downtown.

The team also acknowledged historic neighborhood character requires careful consideration when managing parking and access. It also noted limited off-street parking and a need for a parking plan framework, according to the findings.

Tim Bibler, a German Village resident who is a member of the parking task force, said he feels good about the process thus far.

"I thought they captured very well the concerns that were expressed and the thoughts that were expressed at the (May 1) meeting," said Bibler, who also is on a German Village Society parking task force.

No traffic changes are expected to be made before the first of the year, he said.

"Overall, (the Columbus) parking-services (division) has been very pleased with how this process has gone," Liggett said.

"While each of the public meetings varied in attendance, attendees provided great feedback and insight into their areas' unique challenges and concerns as it relates to on-street parking management. We look forward to seeing the results of the final report this August."

