Amenities, employment, safety, education -- these are things Dublin residents say they enjoy about Dublin.

CORRECTION: In 2017, bed-tax revenues totaled a little less than $3.2 million. Because of a reporting error, the print and earlier online version of this story cited the wrong year for that total.

Amenities, employment, safety, education -- these are things Dublin residents say they enjoy about Dublin.

Things they don't enjoy so much? Cost of living and weather.

These results come as part of a Place DNA survey the Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau conducted to help determine figure out what Dublin attributes to sell to get visitors to the area.

"All this research is going into a campaign that will effectively sell the city of Dublin to potential visitors," said Scott Dring, the bureau's executive director.

For the last three years the bureau has conducted a regional campaign to market the city, Dring said.

With recent development of the city's downtown, it was time to conduct a survey to get a better understanding of which messages about Dublin would resonate most strongly with potential visitors, he said.

The survey cost $10,000 and was performed by Destination Think!, an international marketing firm with clients worldwide, Dring said.

Part of the survey included local residents, Dring said. About 250 people participated in focus groups, and more than 1,000 participated in an online survey, he said.

The other two aspects included getting an understanding of what local businesses and industries were saying about Dublin via social media and figuring out what the perception of Dublin is outside the city, Dring said.

A campaign that includes a social-media component and emails -- and potentially billboards, radio or TV ads -- will be launched this month, Dring said.

The campaign will focus on family fun, outdoor amenities and Irish experiences, he said.

Survey results also included residents' opinions in the areas of amenities, cost of living, crime, education, employment, housing and weather.

Amenities, crime and education all received an A+ and employment received an A. Housing, weather and cost of living received a C+, D+ and F, respectively.

Dring said the survey summary did not provided specific numbers for comparisons but instead used percentages. For example, research conducted by Destination Think! showed the cost of living index in Dublin is 30% higher than the state average, and the median home value is 167% higher than the state average.

Median household income in Dublin is 148% higher than the state average, total crimes are 55% lower and the high school graduation rate is 14% higher than the state, according to the research.

Amenities and safety are two key elements to tout from a tourism perspective, Dring said. Cost of living, however, is something that doesn't affect a visitor, he said.

City Manager Dana McDaniel said city officials were pleased with the results of the survey research, which revealed residents highly rate Dublin as a great place to live.

"That is consistent with the community attitude surveys the city conducts every few years," he said.

"But we also appreciated the feedback from the business community and visitors rating Dublin as a great place to work, entertain and a desirable leisure and business travel destination," he said.

The survey also showed residents believe the people in Dublin are what make the city unique, Dring said.

Because of that, the upcoming campaign will showcase how welcoming residents are to visitors, he said.

Last year, every dollar spent in the Convention and Visitors Bureau visitor campaign generated $15 for the city of Dublin through visitor spending, Dring said.

The campaign was conducted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Charleston, West Virginia.

Last year, bed-tax revenues from hotel room night stays in Dublin totaled a little less than $3.43 million, according to Dublin Finance Director Angel Mumma.

In 2017, bed-tax revenues totaled a little less than $3.2 million.

Dring said the bureau is projecting a 2% increase in bed-tax revenues for the 2019 calendar year.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah