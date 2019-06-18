The trial for a student who was accused of bringing a gun to Worthington Kilbourne High School in February has been continued again, this time to August.

Christy McCreary, a spokeswoman for Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, said Domonic Michael Keaton's next trial date has been scheduled Aug. 7.

His first scheduled trial date in Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas was April 29; it was continued to June 13.

The entry of continuance filed June 13 in the common-pleas court specified the reason as "additional information; IILC determination."

McCreary did not respond to a request to specify the circumstances of "IILC determination" before press time, but it appears to refer to "intervention in lieu of conviction" as described in Ohio Revised Code section 2951.041. The code for IILC requires defendants with minimal criminal histories and substance-abuse and/or mental-health problems to complete counseling and meet several conditions in order for an indictment or legal proceedings to be dismissed.

Keaton, a 19-year-old northwest Columbus resident, faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of a deadly weapon on school property, a fifth-degree felony, according to common-pleas court records.

According to a Feb. 5 email from Worthington Schools Assistant Superintendent Randy Banks, Keaton brought an unloaded handgun and ammunition for the gun to Worthington Kilbourne the same day.

At 10:08 a.m. Feb. 5, a student alerted school staff members to a video that had been posted on social media of Keaton holding a handgun at the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police report. The student forwarded a screenshot of the video to staff members.

Keaton has pleaded not guilty to the felony charges, according to Jean Lewis, a spokeswoman for O'Brien.

Keaton was arraigned Feb. 6, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents.

His case was transferred from municipal court to common-pleas court Feb. 14, and an indictment was filed, according to court documents.

Another hearing was held Feb. 19.

His bond was set at $2,000, and he posted bond, according to court documents.

Clerk-of-court documents list Leslie Albeit as his attorney, Jack Wong as the prosecuting attorney and William Woods as the judge assigned to his case.

ThisWeek left messages for Albeit seeking comment on the case April 29 and June 13.

