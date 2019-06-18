A 23-year-old Westerville woman and 27-year old Westerville man were arrested for theft after allegedly stealing items at noon June 6 at a store in the first block of East Schrock Road.

The woman was caught concealing items in her purse on security footage and walking past the registers, reports stated. The man watched her conceal the items and assisted, according to reports. The woman was issued a summons and released from the scene. The man was issued a summons for theft and was arrested on warrants out of Pennsylvania and a traffic arrest out of Columbus.

In other Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* An unknown suspect stole clothing at 1:14 p.m. June 4 from a store in the 100 block of Polaris Parkway. A loss-prevention associate called police to report the suspect, who was also seen in another store in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

* An unknown male walked into a store and threatened staff and attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill at 8:30 p.m. June 4 in the first block of West Schrock Road. No charges were filed.