Westerville's Fourth of July festivities are still in need of volunteers, according to event organizers with the Rotary Club of Westerville.

Dave Read, co-chairman of this year's Fourth of July celebration, said about 100 volunteers are needed to make everything run smoothly, starting with the 5K run-walk at 8 a.m. July 4 to the fireworks at 10 p.m.

"We're trying to make this the premier Fourth of July event," he said of this year's celebration.

Volunteers help register floats for the city's parade, control parade traffic, work the raffle and clean up, according to the volunteer registration site.

Those who are interested in volunteering should sign up at bit.ly/2WVhzrz. Spots remain open for all time slots and types of positions.

Scheduled activities

Read said those familiar with previous events will not notice anything different from previous years.

He said the day will start with the Fourth of July 5K run-walk at 8 a.m. at Alum Creek North Park, 221 W. Main St. Registration costs $35 until June 30 and will increase to $40 starting July 1.

After the 5K, a children's fun run will start at 9:15 a.m. with an award ceremony following at 9:25 a.m. Registration for the children's fun run is $10, according to the event's registration page at westervillejulyfourth5K.com.

The community parade will begin at 1 p.m.

Read said this year's grand marshal is Clark Kellogg, a resident and college basketball analyst for CBS Sports.

This year's parade theme is "God Bless the USA." Lillian Young, a second-grader at St. Paul School, won the Rotary's annual contest to pick the parade theme.

The parade will step off at 1 p.m. July 4 from St. Paul Church, 313 S. State St., and proceed south to Electric Avenue, where the procession will turn east to end at Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.

After the parade, there will be live entertainment at Westerville South, starting at 3 p.m.

Read said the headline group is The British Invasion, a Beatles cover band set to take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. Other performances are scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m., The Hobgoblins, and 5:20 to 7:30 p.m., Jon Anthony.

Food trucks will be set up along the area.

The fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. at Westerville South. Other viewing areas include the Westerville Square Shopping Center and the Alum Creek South Park area, according to Westerville Visitors & Convention bureau website, visitwesterville.org.

If fireworks are canceled due to weather concerns, they will be rescheduled for July 5 at dusk, according to the city's website, westerville.org.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia