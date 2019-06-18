A man wielding a gun demanded and took money at 9:10 p.m. June 5 from La Costena Market, 4738 E. Main St., according to Whitehall police.

Police responded to a silent alarm at the location. An employee told police a man with a gun took money and ran away.

According to police reports, about $35,000 was stolen.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police responded to a report of a robbery at United Dairy Farmers, 4890 E. Main St., at 5:25 a.m. June 7.

Officers responded to a panic alarm, but upon arriving observed normal activity in the parking lot, according to reports.

However, police found a written sign on the door declaring the store was closed due to an emergency.

The store manager told police a man wearing a black stocking hat, hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored shorts had robbed the store.

The man walked directly to the counter and asked for cigarettes, then said, "Give me all your money or I'm going to (shoot you)," reports said.

No firearm was observed, according to reports.

The man reportedly took $25 and ran away.

The incident remains under investigation.

* Police reported a robbery at Taco Bell, 3944 E. Broad St., at 7:25 a.m. June 7.

Officers responded to a silent alarm, according to reports.

No further information was available.

* Burglaries were reported at 6:55 a.m. June 5 in the 1000 block of Fountain Lane; at 2:25 p.m. June 6 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane; at 9:15 p.m. June 6 in the 100 block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 4:10 a.m. June 9 in the 900 block of Westphal Avenue; at 6:20 p.m. June 9 in the 500 block of Erickson Avenue; and at 7:15 p.m. June 6 at Beechwood Elementary School, 455 Beechwood Road.

* Thefts were reported at 10:20 a.m. June 5 in the 4000 block of East Broad Street; at 9:30 a.m. June 7 in the 3700 block of East Broad Street; at 10:05 a.m. June 7 in the 3600 block of East Broad Street; at 12:50 p.m. June 7 in the 4000 block of Ural Avenue; at 6:10 p.m. June 7 in the 4500 block of Norton Lane; at 2:55 p.m. June 9 in the 4700 block of East Main Street; and at 11:45 a.m. June 11 in the 4100 block of Elbern Avenue.

* Assaults were reported at 5:45 p.m. June 7 in the first block of Santa Maria Lane; at 10:25 p.m. June 9 in the 4100 block of East Main Street; at 11:20 p.m. June 10 and at 8:55 a.m. June 11 in the 200 block of North Yearling Road; and at 7:25 p.m. June 11 in the 4300 block of Chandler Drive.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 8:25 a.m. June 5 in the 900 block of Rosemore Avenue; at 11:15 a.m. June 7 in the 200 block of South Hamilton Road; at 6:35 p.m. June 9 in the 1000 block of Pierce Avenue; and at 6:40 p.m. June 9 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Property destruction was reported at 2:50 p.m. June 10 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane; and at 2:50 p.m. June 10 in the 4500 block of East Main Street.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 1 a.m. June 5 at Santa Maria and Norton lanes; at 5:05 p.m. June 5 in the 4000 block of Etna Street; at 6:05 p.m. June 8 in the 4100 block of Rickenbacker Avenue; at 11:50 p.m. June 9 at East Main Street and South Yearling Road; and at 4:55 p.m. June 11 in the 4500 block of Etna Road.