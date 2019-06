An employee of the Worthington Parks and Recreation Department told the Worthington Division of Police someone had drawn graffiti in the restroom near a fishing-access point on the 600 block of West Wilson Bridge Road between June 9 and June 10.

No further action has been taken by police.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A Worthington resident reported a fraudulent credit-card purchase was made from an online business June 1 in the 6000 block of Westbrook Drive.