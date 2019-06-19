Rita’s Italian Ice is slated to open in July at 5254 Franklin St. in Hilliard's Landmark Lofts mixed-use development.

The chain sells Italian ice, frozen custard and specialty creations, according to its website.

It would be the fifth Rita’s location in central Ohio, according to its franchisee owner, Hilliard resident Jan Bell.

It is expected to open between July 7 and July 15, she said.

Rita’s other stores are on Henderson Road in northwest Columbus and in Gahanna, Powell and Westerville, said Bell, who worked as a nurse before turning her full-time attention to a Rita’s franchise.

“There’s definitely a place for us in Hilliard,” she said.

Bell said the company reached out to her to open a shop in Hilliard after she expressed interest in a franchise two years ago.

The shop will be on the east side of Franklin Street, north of Cemetery Road.

