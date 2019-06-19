Whitehall police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year and seeking public assistance in the identification of a male a witness had seen flee from the scene.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Michael A. Hogan Jr. of South James Road in Columbus.

At 11:25 p.m. June 18, police responded to McAllister and Pierce avenues on the report of a silver car that had crashed into a fire hydrant and into the front yard of a residence.

A witness reportedly told police a passenger ran away from the vehicle toward the east.

Police found Hogan in the driver’s seat.

Hogan had sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Whitehall Deputy Chief Dan Kelso.

Hogan was not the owner of the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, said Whitehall detective John Grebb.

He was stopped at a stop sign, traveling north on Pierce Avenue at McAllister Avenue, when the shooting occurred, Grebb said.

The passenger who fled is described as a young black male who was wearing a white tank top and denim shorts, Kelso said.

Anyone with information should call Whitehall police at 614-237-6333.

