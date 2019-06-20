The Gahanna-Jefferson Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, to consider a contract with the Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association.

The meeting will be in the conference room at the Gahanna-Jefferson Board of Education offices, 160 S. Hamilton Road.

One-year collective-bargaining agreements were approved by the Gahanna-Jefferson Board of Education last May for teachers and bus drivers.

Terms of that agreement included no increase in base pay for the 2018-19 school year and increased premium contributions and deductibles for all employees for health care.

The association’s previous three-year contract, effective July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018, included an annual base-salary increase of 2.25% for two years and an additional step to the schedule for supplemental pay.

In addition, an executive session will be held for the purpose of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, compensation of an employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against an employee, official, licensee or student, unless the individual requests a public hearing.

