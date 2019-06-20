Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for June 20-27.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Fireflies, 9:30 p.m. June 21 at Indian Ridge. Guests can watch the fireflies as they learn about the science behind their glow.

Off-Trail Hike, 9 a.m. June 22 at Indian Ridge. Visitors ages 8 and older can explore the forest and learn about local history on a 3-mile off-trail hike.

Bison, 6 p.m. June 22 at the Nature Center. Attendees can see the bison herd on a 1-mile hike and learn about Ohio's national mammal.

Family Creeking Adventure, 1 p.m. June 23 at the Ranger Station. Guests can catch fish, bugs and crawdads in Big Darby Creek.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Coyote Campfire, 8 p.m. June 21 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can enjoy a campfire and learn about coyotes.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Preschool: Summertime Tram Ride, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at the Blendon Woods Natural Play Area Shelter. Children ages 3-7 can take a tram ride tour of the park.

Firefly Fiesta, 8:30 p.m. June 21 at the Natural Play Area at Cherry Ridge. Guests can catch and release lightning bugs while learning about the insect.

Family Tram, 2 to 5 p.m. June 22 and 23 at the Natural Play Area at Cherry Ridge. Guests can board the tram at any green tram stop for a tour of the park. Look for signs in the parking lots.

Toddlers in Nature: Little Cloud in the Sky, 10 a.m. June 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can introduce their children ages 1-3 to the natural world through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in this gentle format including a story, activity and a walk.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Archery, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 20 at the Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Students ages 8-17 can learn how to use a simple compound bow and shoot arrows.

Snakes and Such Hike, 3 p.m. June 22 at the windmill at the Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Guests ages 5 and older can take a 1-mile hike to look for reptiles and amphibians.

Walk and Woof, 7 p.m. June 24 at Glacier Ridge Dog Park. Participants ages 6 and older can take a 2.5-mile hike with their dog.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Metro Parks Summer Movie Series: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," 9 p.m. June 21 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Guests ages 8 and older can watch a movie on the big screen. This movie is rated PG and begins 30 minutes after dusk. Popcorn will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating, snacks and bug repellent. No alcohol is allowed.

Creature Feature: Reptiles, 2 p.m. June 22 at the Nature Center. Guests can visit with live reptiles and learn how the park takes care of these animals.

For Families: Wildlife Hike, 2 p.m. June 23 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Guests can search for wildlife on a 1-mile hike along the Scenic River Trail.

Mud Day, 10 a.m. to noon June 26 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Guests can make mud pies, dig for worms and play in the giant mud pit.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Meet the Animals, 1 or 5 p.m. June 23 at the Nature Center. Guests can get acquainted with the park's live education animals.

Tyke Hike, 10 a.m. June 25 at Pine Pavilion. Guests can bring their infants and toddlers ages 3 and under for some sensory activities and a short hike.

Summer Entertainment Series: COSI on Wheels, 7 p.m. June 27 at Lakeside Pavilion. Attendees can watch a performance by COSI on Wheels about energy.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Herb Garden. Guests can meet members of the Herb Society of America, Central Ohio Unit and ask them questions.

Hummingbirds in the Garden, 2 p.m. June 22 at Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Guests can make their own hummingbird feeder and learn how to make their garden an inviting space for hummingbirds.

Meet the Artists, 2 to 4 p.m. June 23 at Innis House. Attendees can join the Community Quilters and view their fiber art at a reception.

Herb Garden Tours, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 23 at the Herb Garden. Guests can join members of the Herb Society of America, Central Ohio Unit, for historical and botanical tours plus demonstrations of herb gardening tasks.

Introductory Tai Chi, 1 p.m. June 24 at the Education Pavilion. Attendees can learn the first few moves of this ancient Chinese moving meditation from Taoist Tai Chi instructor, Midge Krause, in an introductory lesson.

Summer Children's Programs: Owls of the Forest, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 25 and 26 at the Education Pavilion. Guests ages 8 and younger can discover how barred owls survive in their forest homes.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Happy Tails-N-Trails, 9 a.m. June 22 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can bring their dogs for a 2-mile hike followed by a dog treat.

Preschoolers: Turtle Time, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 25 and 26 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Shelter. Children can explore the world of these shelled reptiles through a story and a craft.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

Kid's Work Day, 10:30 a.m. to noon June 21 and 22 at the Farmhouse. Guests can pump water, do laundry and help with chores that children did on an 1880s farm.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Calling All Kids: Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m. June 25 at the Confluence Area. Children ages 3-12 can look for natural and unnatural items as they explore the natural play area.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

