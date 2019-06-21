Delaware police were summoned to Grady Memorial Hospital at 2:45 a.m. June 19 after two individuals arrived at the emergency department with injuries that appeared to be knife wounds.

Police said they learned an altercation occurred at an apartment on Saddlebrook Court on the city's west side.

The incident was believed to be isolated with no public-safety risk, police said.

The department has asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call the police tipline at 740-203-1112 or e-mail policetipline@delawareohio.net.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the first block of Ohio Street in a theft reported at 8:28 a.m. June 16.

* About 8:38 a.m. June 15, police recovered items, including a cellphone, that had been reported stolen from the first block of North Street.

* A vehicle reported missing from the 100 block of Campbell Street was recovered in Columbus at 11:24 a.m. June 15, reports said.

* A resident of the 200 block of White Elm Drive posted an e-reader for sale online for $20, but the purchaser accepted the item without paying, according to reports. The incident was reported at 4:08 p.m. June 15.

* A resident of the 1400 block of Forest Brooke Way sent $200 via a money app to buy a video-game console online, but the item was never received, reports said.

The incident was reported at 11:47 p.m. June 15.

* A resident of the first block of Muirwood Village Drive told police he received a scam telephone call that advised him he had won a sweepstakes and instructed him to send $85 to an address in New York. He instead reported it to police at 10:23 a.m. June 14.

* A cellphone valued at $500 was stolen from the 200 block of South Henry Street in a theft reported at 1 p.m. June 14.

* Tools together worth $335 were stolen during a burglary in the 200 block of East Winter Street, reported at 12:42 p.m. June 14.

* Golf clubs, an electric drill and jewelry, together worth $3,100, were reported stolen from a residence in the first block of Darlington Road at 1:40 p.m. June 14.

* A resident of the 100 block of Stockard Loop reported losing $5,000 in a scam directing the resident to send gift cards after receiving a fraudulent check. The incident was reported at 11 a.m. June 13.

* A bicycle valued at $25 was stolen from the first block of East Winter Street in a theft reported at 3:18 p.m. June 13.

* A credit card owned by a resident of the first block of Prospect Street was used to make a fraudulent $115 purchase in identity theft reported at 2:47 p.m. June 13.

* A bicycle worth $20 was stolen from the first block of Poplar Bend in a theft reported at 12:53 p.m. June 10.