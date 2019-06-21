Many families will be spending their summer vacations and off time the next few months at state parks throughout Ohio. Whether it be camping, hiking or boating, one must always use caution in the choices they make.



Unfortunately with water sports, a number of people end up drowning due to the poor choices they make. Many of these could be avoided just by playing it safe and making the right decisions while swimming and boating.



Dave Ford, Salt Fork State Park Natural Resource Officer Investigator said, "In our area, people need to wear the correct size life jackets especially when tubing or water skiing. People put adult size jackets on children tubing and they just slide right out."



Another safety tip is to make sure the anchor is dropped when people go swimming in designated areas. Many times everyone jumps in the water from a boat and the boat drifts away making a dangerous situation for those trying to swim to the boat to retrieve it.



Dave added, "slow down and be courteous to one another. Many times at the boat ramps people get in a hurry and it can cause confrontation with other boaters especially during weekends and holidays."



Salt Fork State Part Superintendent Adam Sikora said, "You can never be too cautious around water."



Drinking alcohol on any state park lake is prohibited. Many accidents have happened from drinking irresponsibly.



People also need to be aware of water and weather conditions on the water and their surroundings. Boaters should know the location of others around them and pay attention to which direction they are headed.



A first aid kit is a great idea to have as well. Nobody knows when the time will come when they are needed.



For additional boat safety tips, visit www.ohiodnr.gov.