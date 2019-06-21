University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, in collaboration with The Auxiliary of UH Portage Medical Center, will host a series of Farmers Markets twice a month on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning June 27 through Sept. 19.



The markets will be held in the main entrance of the hospital at 6847 N. Chestnut Street in Ravenna. The public is invited to shop local farmers and businesses featuring fresh produce, hydroponics, baked goods, pickles, gourmet nuts, and dressings.



The markets will also include informational handouts, recipe ideas, and healthy eating tips. For more information, call 330-297-2591.