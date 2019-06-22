Saturday

Mapleton High School held its 2019 Awards Assembly on May 24. Local awards presented to students and staff included the following:

Mapleton Board of Education Scholarship: Megan Beebe, Logan Pharmer, Adam Shadd

Mapleton Teachers Association Scholarship: Frankie Hamilton, Austin Sanders

Mountie Pride Academic Scholarship: Alyssa Kamp, Drew Roberts

Mapleton PTO Scholarship: Shila Hartzler, Megan Beebe, Travis Swazey

Laura Bates Memorial Scholarship: Drew Roberts

"A Second Chance at Life" Health Care Scholarship: Reece Adkins

Polk Lions Club Scholarship: Megan Beebe, Shila Hartzler, David Martin, Sloan Welch

David A. Culross Memorial Scholarship: Megan Beebe, David Martin

Jody Carl Memorial Scholarship: Emma Sas

Bob Ringler Memorial Scholarship: Sloan Welch

Mapleton Cross County Continued Excellence Scholarship: Alexis Boesel, Drew Roberts

Student Council Red Cross Scholarship: Danielle Haupricht

Mapleton Athletic Boosters Scholarship: Megan Beebe, Shila Hartzler, David Martin, Logan Pharmer, Adam Shadd

Simonson Family Scholarship: Adam Shadd

Ralph and Donna Conwell Memorial Scholarship: Megan Beebe, Shila Hartzler

Dave Rohr Memorial Scholarship: Megan Beebe

Ashland County North Central State College Scholarship: LeeAnna Sweeney

Drew Bates Family Scholarship: Megan Beebe, LeeAnna Sweeney

Nancy Steward Keener Scholarship: Megan Beebe

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award: Sydney Abbruzzese, Drew Roberts

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award: Garrett Hartley, Sloan Welch

OHSAA Award of Excellence: Shila Hartzler, Travis Swazey

OHSAA Courageous Student Award: Zachary McGregor

2019 Buckeye Boys State Delegates: Ryan Goff, Raif Hochstetler

2019 Buckeye Boys State Alternates: Travis DuBois, Gage Scurlock

2019 Buckeye Girls State Delegate: Jillian Belcher

School Artist Award: Sloan Welch

Mapleton Music Boosters Vocal Scholarship: Megan Beebe

National School Choral Award: Sean Repuyan

John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Sean Repuyan

2019 Thorton for Best Lighting and Technician: Lucas Cragel

2019 Thorton for Best Male Dramatic Performance: Ryan Dull

Creative Writing Award: Sydney Abbruzzese

Exchange Student Recognition: Ricardo Gamarro Espinel, Jerry Chin

Americanism & Government Test Award: Adam Shadd, Emma Sas, Hannah Shadd, Tom Kamentz, Hana Wagner