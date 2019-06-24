A Clintonville woman called Columbus police after someone reportedly stole a gun from her residence and threatened to shoot her and burn down her home.

The woman called police about 5:30 p.m. June 20 to report the incident, which, she said, took place around 9 a.m. that day in the 200 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard.

She told police she received a call from the suspect, who told her that he had taken items from her residence. He reportedly told her that he would shoot her and set fire to the residence if she called police. The gun, ammunition and magazine are valued about $275. A credit card also was reported missing.

No arrests had been made as of ThisWeek's press time June 24.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A home in the 400 block of East North Broadway reportedly was burglarized between June 16 and 19.

Police found evidence of a door kicked in, but missing items were not been identified in the report.

* A Clintonville resident reported being punched in the throat by a roommate over a "verbal altercation ... over trash."

According to reports, the victim told police the pair were arguing the morning of June 20 in the 300 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard when his roommate punched him in the throat.

* A Columbus man reported $1,000 worth of items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the 2800 block of North High Street around 4:30 p.m. June 18.

The stolen items include a smartphone and backpack, reports said.