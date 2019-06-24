Throughout the school year, Grandview Heights Schools offers high-quality education for students and teachers alike.

But the rigorous curriculum and social-emotional learning does not end with the school year. There are a variety of opportunities for both staff and students throughout the summer to continue to learn and grow.

Grandview Heights Schools is partnering with Hilliard City Schools, South-Western City Schools, the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and Ohio State University to once again provide central Ohio educators high-quality summer learning.

The 2019 Big Think conference is set Aug. 7-8 at Hilliard Bradley High School. This two-day conference inspires educators to think differently. This year's keynote speakers include Kate Fagan, mental health advocate, ESPN host and author of "What Made Maddy Run: The Secret Struggles and Tragic Death of an All-American Teen"; and Inky Johnson, motivational speaker and author of "Inky: An Amazing Story of Faith and Perseverance."

Nine teachers are participating in summer externships funded by the ESCCO, during which they will observe and gather information from businesses and/or organizations that could enhance their teaching and classroom learning. For example, Stevenson Elementary School art teacher Laura Bova is externing at a print shop; Grandview Heights High School science teacher Jeremy Rummer is externing at a forensics lab; and high school intervention specialist Kristi Urig will extern at the CityYear Post High School Program.

Our teachers continue to collaborate and learn throughout the summer. Curriculum-design teams are working to enhance student experiences through inquiry and project-based learning. Our K-12 math department team has been hard at work aligning grade-level benchmarks through the development of essential questions to enhance learning.

Many in our community know our Kids' Club Childcare Program allows children to grow and learn in a safe environment before and after the school day. This exceptional program does not end with the school year. During the summer months, Kids' Club offers a day-long summer camp to Grandview Heights Schools students entering grades 1-6.

During this time, students are offered a flexible and developmentally appropriate curriculum, encouraging physical, intellectual, social and emotional growth. The program encourages autonomy by allowing freedom within boundaries.

Kids' Club also allows children to express creativity in an environment that is mindful of individual needs and cultural diversity.

Field trips, park and library partnerships, outdoor and indoor tower gardening, special guests, and the summer reading program based on the work of Roald Dahl are sure to keep our students engaged, growing and learning all summer long.

For the fourth summer in a row, Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School offered the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention program with a superhero theme to 130 campers entering grades K-6.

The caped crusaders engaged in four hands-on learning activity centers: Innovation Force, DIY Orbot, Farm Tech and Deep Sea Mystery. These four modules allowed campers to explore connections among science, technology, engineering and innovation. Children worked together to seek solutions to real-world problems and sharpen critical 21st-century learning skills.

While pool time, relaxing and vacations are important for our students' social and emotional health, summer also is a great time to extend learning through creativity and fun.

Here's to a happy, fun-filled and safe summer.

Andy Culp is superintendent of Grandview Heights Schools.