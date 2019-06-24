Dublin City Council is expected to hear a request from city staff members tonight, June 24, to formally waive the competitive-selection process and permit the immediate appointment of Deputy Chief Justin Paez to the position of chief of police, according to the council agenda.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

Paez has served as interim chief since former chief Heinz von Eckartsberg retired from the Dublin Police Department on March 22 and went on to serve as assistant superintendent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In early January, Paez was promoted to deputy chief, a role created so he could take over when von Eckartsberg retired, said Melanie Amato, public-information officer with the Dublin Police Department.

