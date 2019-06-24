Streetsboro leaders have learned that the new city hall project could cost about $4.9 million.



Mayor Glenn Broska has given council conceptual estimates from Welty Building Co., which is overseeing the project. The estimates compare the costs of a one-story building to a two-story building. Both buildings would be about 15,000 square feet.



The costs vary slightly at $4,897,375 for a one-story building and $4,940,979 for a two-story structure. That comes out to about a $43,000 difference between the two buildings.



Broska said the estimates are preliminary estimate. He said that because there is no layout for the project, the company based its estimate on the typical costs of other office buildings.



"We have at least a year before we would break ground on city hall, so we have a lot of time to refine those estimates, refine what we need to put in there," Broska said. "But this was a good starting point. It gives council an idea of where we're going to be."



The mayor told council that he preferred the structure remain a single story because it would be much more accessible to citizens. He added, however, that he would support a two-story structure if that’s what council decided.



"I am alarmed honestly," Councilwoman Carmen Laudato said of the estimates. "When we started the conversation at $3.5 million and it swelled to $4.9 million. I’m sorry, but we have to start, as a council, looking at other options because this is crazy."



She stressed that council may have to make unpopular decisions in order to stay within budget.



Broska said that like the plans for the new fire station, the city hall estimate will be tweaked to be closer to the project’s planned $3.3 million budget. He also said that costs can be altered by allowing some rooms, such as ones built for the senior center, to have multifaceted uses.



Welty anticipates an eight -month construction schedule. Broska confirmed that construction would start after the new fire station is completed.



Contingencies were also listed in the document including a 5% estimating and design contingency, 5% construction contingency and 2.2% cost escalations contingency based on the estimated 2020 project start. The document also mentioned the owner will "establish and maintain a separate contingency for unforeseen circumstances beyond the building company’s control."



Council is expected to discuss the project at its finance meeting tonight.



Reporter Kaitlyn McGarvey can be reached at kmcgarvey@recordpub.com or 330-298-1127