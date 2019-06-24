Gahanna police recently responded to incidents of packages being stolen from the porches of local residences.

A package was stolen at a residence in the 600 block of Kensington Drive, according to a report received at 7:18 p.m. June 15. The package was taken between 4:30 and 7:15 p.m., reports said.

A package also was stolen at a residence in the 400 block of Hemston Drive, according to report received at 2:18 p.m. June 15. That theft occurred June 11, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A vehicle was stolen in the 500 block of Hemston Court, according to a report received at 12:11 p.m. June 18. The reporting party said he had left the vehicle unlocked and a key to the vehicle was taken from another vehicle in his driveway. The vehicle was last seen at 9:11 p.m. the previous night.

* A drill set was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Green Meadows Drive, according to a report received at 9:49 p.m. June 16. The caller said entry could have been gained through a door left unlocked or a back door that has no handle, reports said.

* A laptop computer was stolen after someone broke the window of a vehicle at a business in the 1300 block of East Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 2:29 p.m. June 16.

* A caller said she was threatened by another person at a business in the 400 block of Morrison Road at 11:52 a.m. June 16. A woman was yelling in the middle of the dining room, upset there was no soap in the bathroom, reports stated. Police were told the upset woman left, according to reports.

* A side window of a construction van was broken into and tools were taken in the 700 block of Cross Pointe Road, according to a report received at 5:59 a.m. June 14.

* A Hines Road resident reported a rock was thrown through the window of a car at the residence, according to a report received at 7:33 p.m. June 13. The incident had occurred the previous week, reports said.

* A Dobbins Drive resident reported damage to a garage door, according to a report received at 8:58 p.m. June 12. A neighbor had video footage of someone running into the garage door overnight, reports said.