Anthony Meyer and Tyler Mason are eager to show off their house, which was under renovation for six months when they moved in two years ago.

The 2,400-square-foot dwelling, which over the years housed several retail stores, is one of 11 stops on the 60th annual German Village Haus und Garten Tour, slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

The first floor of the couple's residence at 626 S. Fifth St. offers an open floor plan between the living room and updated kitchen. It has a mostly white color scheme with a few pictures, hardwood floors and an antique mirror believed to date to the early 1800s.

"It's really bright on a sunny day, which is awesome," Meyer said.

"The flowers are really happy," Mason said. "They've been growing."

The wood-burning fireplace was converted to gas-burning. The kitchen boasts an enormous quartzite island and updated appliances and fixtures.

The house has three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The master bedroom was once a hayloft.

Mason calls the overall look of the house "clean and simple."

Bob and Peggy Walter's garden at 673 Mohawk St. and the completely remodeled Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 684 S. Third St., which has been under renovation since it was struck by lighting in 2016, are among the tour's highlights.

Tickets cost $25 the day of the tour or $18 prior to tour day at any of the local Giant Eagle grocery stores.

Those who attend the PreTour event, scheduled for Saturday, June 29, will get a sneak preview of the tour stops. PreTour tickets cost $175 each and are available online at germanvillage.com. They offer a VIP preview of the tour stops and gardens from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at a private residence or local restaurant from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

The annual cocktail party, to be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. June 29, has been moved to Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St. Tickets are $100. Schiller also is the place for a new venture, called AfFARE, which includes drinks and hors d'oeuvres from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $175. Tickets for both the cocktail party and AfFARE are available at germanvillage.com.

A brunch will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30, in the park prior to the tour. Admission is $15.

Chelsey Craig, business-relations and events manager for the German Village Society, which organizes the Haus und Garten Tour and PreTour, said the event draws people from beyond the neighborhood and central Ohio.

This year's theme is "Brick by Brick: 60 Years of German Village Stories."

"We're excited that we've had the opportunity for hosts, visitors and neighbors to showcase the success of 60 years of preservation in German Village," Craig said.

