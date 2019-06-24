Construction of a 1,711-square-foot Swensons Drive-In restaurant at 4810 Cemetery Road is expected to begin soon after Hilliard City Council granted the final necessary approval.

City Council on June 24 voted 4-1 to approve a final plan and a planned-unit-development modification required for its construction.

Tom Baker voted against it, and council President Kelly McGivern and Les Carrier were absent.

“I don’t like the location," Baker said. "There are better locations in the city."

The location is on the north side of Cemetery Road and immediately west of the driveway for J.W. Reason Elementary School, 4790 Cemetery Road.

Read the full story in the June 27 edition of the ThisWeek Hilliard Northwest News.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo

The Great Food Debate playlist

Listen to ThisWeek’s podcast series devoted to all things food-related in central Ohio:

Looking for more?

Get in on the discussion by joining our new Great Food Debate Facebook group.

Check out our Staff Q&A, which is updated weekly.