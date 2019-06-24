Hilliard City Council has postponed until July 8 a decision of whether to approve the rezoning necessary for the Jerry Spears Funeral Home to operate in a former church building on Hyde Park Drive.

The 5-0 decision was rendered Monday, June 24. Council President Kelly McGivern and Les Carrier were absent.

July 8 is City Council's final regularly scheduled meeting before its summer recess.

The applicant requested the legislation to tabled “to allow more time to review revised plans,” council Vice President Pete Marsh said.

Council members did not discuss it further.

Bob Spears Jr., one of three family owners of Jerry Spears Funeral Home at 2693 W. Broad St., on Columbus’ Hilltop, has been the primary visitor to council for the the planned-unit-development rezoning application. He was not present at the June 24 meeting.

After a lengthy public meeting June 10, Spears said he would amend the development plan to increase the number of parking spots from 70 to 80 and relocate the parking-lot entrance about 25 feet to the east.

Additional landscaping also would be added to the development plan, Spears said.

Those changes are expected to be part of a revised development plan City Council is expected to receive Tuesday, June 25, according to council member Andy Teater and council clerk Lynne Fasone.

More than 30 people addressed City Council on June 10 concerning the funeral home during a required public hearing for the second reading of the ordinance, but only one resident spoke June 24.

Ray Watford of Hyde Park Drive said he opposed the funeral home’s opening because it is in a residential area, unlike the city’s only other funeral home, Tidd Family Funeral Home on Norwich Street, which has other nearby commercial uses.

