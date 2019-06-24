Guernsey-co.



911/Sheriff



Calls Saturday:



6:22 a.m., vehicle vandalized, Cochran Avenue, Cambridge.



5:48 a.m., horse on roadway, Bob’s Run Road.



3:49 a.m., two teenage girls walking along the road, Pleasant Road; State Highway Patrol and deputy.



1:44 a.m., assisted highway patrol during a traffic stop, Interstate 70.



1:20 a.m., ill male, 1, with a fever, Watson Avenue; United and Cambridge FD.



12:46 a.m., injured dog, Beeham Run Road.



12:14 a.m., male, 28, injured during a fall down stairs, Main Street, Pleasant City; United Ambulance.



12:03 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Country Club Road.



Calls Friday:



11:38 p.m., man reported his son failed to return to the nursing home where he lives after a dance, Old 21 Road. The male was located a short time later.



10:02 p.m., male reported being involved in a domestic dispute, Wintergreen Road.



9:50 p.m., juvenile ran away from a facility, Main Street, Pleasant City. Deputy located the girl.



9:39 p.m., male threatened by his neighbor, Brown Avenue; Cambridge PD.



9:20 p.m., female on Southgate Parkway reported a male was "coming at her" after leaving a bar; Cambridge PD.



8:38 p.m., male, 48, vomiting blood, Walnut Street, Derwent; United Ambulance.



8:07 p.m., motorist reported seeing a male blow up his yard with a stick of dynamite, Plum Road. On arrival, deputy was advised small firecrackers were being ignited during a birthday party.



7:38 p.m., two dozen chickens at-large in people’s yards, East Street, Lore City.



7:24 p.m., traffic enforcement, Interstate 77.



5:50 p.m., brush fire, Clay Pike Road; Pleasant City, Byesville and Senecaville FDs.



5:22 p.m., fallen tree blocking roadway, Pioneer Road.



4:35 p.m., male upset about his pay check threatened a female at a business, Old 21 Road.



4:31 p.m., dog at-large, North Seventh Street, Cambridge; dog warden. Warning issued.



4 p.m., vehicle in a ditch, Wintergreen Road; highway patrol. No injuries reported.



3:53 p.m., canine well being check, Pleasant Road; dog warden.



3:39 p.m., neighbors removed survey stakes, Twin Sisters Road.



3:37 p.m., male possibly suffering a heart attack, Patton Hollow Road; United Ambulance.



3:26 p.m., male injured when he fell from a tractor, Cemetery Hill Road; Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.



3:24 p.m., road rage incident, I-70; highway patrol.



3:09 p.m., malfunctioning railroad lights, Woodlawn Avenue; Cambridge PD.



3:06 p.m., deputy requested to conduct a security check at a residence, Shaw Road.



2:36 p.m., female, 65, is ill, Country Club Road; United Ambulance.



2:11 p.m., male lying on the ground, Wheeling Avenue/North Sixth Street; Cambridge PD.



2:06 p.m., suspicious activity, Shaw Road/Glenn Highway.



2:03 p.m., dog at-large, Glenn Highway; dog warden.



1:55 p.m., reckless tractor-trailer driver, I-70; highway patrol.



12:49 p.m., assisted Guernsey County Children Services, Sligo Road. On arrival, deputy requested health department staff at the residence.



12:40 p.m., wheelbarrow fell from a truck, I-77; highway patrol.



11:28 a.m., fallen tree blocking roadway, Plywood Road.



11:21 a.m., missing female, Meadowbrook Drive. The female was later located by a deputy.



10:26 a.m., extra patrols requested due to suspicious activity at a residence, Hopewell Road.



9:55 a.m., warrant service, Stewart Avenue, Cambridge.



9:27 a.m., wanted male arrested, Conquer Hill Road.



9:02 a.m., fallen tree blocking roadway, Ginger Road. Caller advised a portion of the roadway is also flooded.



8:43 a.m., carbon monoxide alarm, Saltzburg Road; Byesville FD.



7:43 a.m., dog at-large, South Ninth Street, Cambridge; dog warden.



7:18 a.m., prisoner transport to a Cleveland facility.



6:01 a.m., male, 36, in severe pain after back surgery, South Fourth Street, Byesville; United Ambulance.







Cambridge



Police Dept.



Calls Saturday:



1:23 a.m., medical emergency, Watson Avenue.



12:52 a.m., suspicious activity, Wheeling Avenue.



12:06 a.m., warrant service, Bellview Road.



12:30 a.m., disorderly conduct, North 11th Street/Steubenville Avenue.



Calls Friday:



11:38 p.m., wanted male, North Sixth Street.



10:59 p.m., medical emergency, Pine Court; United and Cambridge FD.



10:12 p.m., alarm activation, Wheeling Avenue.



9:55 p.m., disorderly conduct, Brown Avenue.



9:46 p.m., criminal trespass, Wheeling Avenue.



9:17 p.m., excessive smoke from a camp fire, Georgetown Road.



8:41 p.m., male armed with a gun lighting flares on the sidewalk, Woodlawn Avenue. On arrival, officers advised the male to secure his firearm in the house as he had started drinking. As officers were leaving the area, they were dispatched back to the home after neighbors started harassing the male. The male neighbors, upset the other man was not arrested, were advised to cease their actions or face arrest.



8:39 p.m., intoxicated male fighting with people at a business, Cochran Avenue.



8:13 p.m., assisted with a search for a lost dog, Southgate Parkway. The dog was located.



7:10 p.m., turn signal violation, Wheeling Avenue. Warning issued.



6:34 p.m., warrant service, North Fifth Street. Male arrested.



6:24 p.m., medical emergency, Highland Avenue; United and Cambridge FD.



6:02 p.m., male sitting with his legs in the roadway, Dewey Avenue. Unable to locate.



5:56 p.m., medical emergency, Wheeling Avenue.



3:29 p.m., senior check, North Fourth Street.



2:29 p.m., male lying on the sidewalk, Wheeling Avenue/North Sixth Street.



1:47 p.m., public service, East Pike Road.



1:25 p.m., vehicle shot by a passing motorist using a BB gun, Watson Avenue.



2 a.m., wanted female arrested, Wheeling Avenue.